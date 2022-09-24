TWO of Tamworth's budding mathematicians have whizzed their way through a state-wide competition to take out the top spots in the district.
Tamworth Public School's Ethan Jackson and Calrossy's Oliver Scott both came away with district awards in this year's Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.
Ethan told the Leader it was a pretty big surprise to find out he had won the award.
"The test was very hard, some parts were pretty tricky," the Year 5 student said.
"But I really enjoy working out and problem solving, it's really fun.
"[Mathematics] is by far my favourite subject."
Oliver, a Year 6 student at Calrossy's William Cowper Campus, agreed the test was difficult.
"It's nice to know that I got the award because I honestly did not have any idea," he said.
"I like the satisfaction when you get an answer right. Maths is definitely up there with my favourite subjects, alongside writing."
The students were presented with their awards and a complimentary $50 prize account at Newcastle Permanent's Tamworth branch.
Students were given 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical instruments.
The boys sat the test alongside 339 students from the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, and New England North West.
The competition is the largest and longest running of its kind in Australia.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
