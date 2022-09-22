The Local Legends Awards nominations are now open and the community is being encouraged to put forward individuals and organisations that have made outstanding achievements and contributions to the community of the Tamworth region this year.
Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb said that it is great to see these annual awards return for the second year and give community members the recognition they deserve.
"I encourage everyone to head to our website and nominate an organisation or person that is making a difference in our community. It is important to recognise and celebrate the people who go the extra mile to make our region a better place and these awards serve that purpose."
Mr Mayor added, "The Local Legends Awards is a brilliant initiative from Tamworth Regional Council and I look forward to the event and meeting our local legends later this year."
The award ceremony will be a semi-formal event at the Tamworth Town Hall at 10am Thursday 24 November, 2022.
The award categories are:
Nominations for the Local Legends Awards are open from 9am Monday 19 September to 5pm Tuesday 18 October, 2022.
Nominations must be completed online at: www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/local-legends-awards
Anyone unable to complete the form online is encouraged to seek the assistance of a friend, family member, colleague or support person in the first instance.
If this cannot be achieved community members are encouraged to visit their local library or community centre, or call the Tamworth Regional Council customer service number on (02) 6767 5555.
