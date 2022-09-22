The Northern Daily Leader
Outstanding achievers should be recognised, now here's your chance to put them up as a 'Local Legend'

By Newsroom
September 22 2022 - 12:00am
Dance teacher, Kristi Cini, the 2021 Local Legend of the Year, was nominated for her work actively promoting sportsmanship, kindness and professionalism. Picture supplied

The Local Legends Awards nominations are now open and the community is being encouraged to put forward individuals and organisations that have made outstanding achievements and contributions to the community of the Tamworth region this year.

