The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Letters to the editor || A lack of specialist doctors is just a symptom of a broader problem

By Letters
September 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall tabled a petition recently, calling for the break up of the Hunter New England health district. Picture supplied.

No gyno/obstet doctors in Armidale part of a bigger issue

The lack of specialist services at Armidale hospital is symptomatic of the artificially induced shortage across most specialties due to the restrictive practices of the specialist colleges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.