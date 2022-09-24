The lack of specialist services at Armidale hospital is symptomatic of the artificially induced shortage across most specialties due to the restrictive practices of the specialist colleges.
These limit admission to the college even though doctors have sat long examinations and been deemed to be competent and have the skills needed to fulfil the role however, they cannot do so until they are admitted by the college! This ensures high income for those in the city practices while denying others access to reasonable health care.
This is a very restrictive practice and if it was the practice of a Trade Union or business, they would be fined or shut down by the ACCC. It is about time governments broke the nexus by having specialists qualified to work based on competence and not restrictive work practices.
General practice doctors should also be paid the same rate as specialists as they need to be across many aspects of medical care, not just one area. This would alleviate the shortage of GPs in country areas and make health care available to those in the regions.
If health systems can afford to fly doctors from NZ for the weekend then surely we can afford to have sufficient practicum positions in hospitals. Availability of placements should not be one of the limiting factors for the doctor shortage.
These few small changes could reduce the terrible shortage of health care in regional areas. Are any of our local politicians prepared to do this? If so, who?
Graeme Harris, Calala
Early this week I received via mail our local federal member Barnaby Joyce's September community news letter "Getting it Done For New England".
The newsletter provides a much needed update on Dungowan Dam project from the Federal perspective. The newsletter states "the $675 million included in the former Coalition Governments Federal Budget is still on the table".
This is great news for Tamworth. From this I can only conclude the log jam issue is not the availability of Federal Government funding.
The issue must now be the Liberal National Party state governments willingness to commit the funding. Who would of thought?
So the truth after reading this newsletter is that the only thing stopping the commencement of the Dungowan Dam project is the commitment from the state government of the $675 million. This clearly places the responsibility for action with water minister Kevin Anderson according to this newsletter.
So come on Kevin stump up the money. If you and your government believe in the project commit the money like your federal counterpart has said.
Or is there something that you are not telling us? Could it be that the Liberal members in the state government have realised that the project is a dud and waste of money and that they are looking at a way to extricate themselves from this embarrassing policy decision.
Maybe the truth will be revealed in Barnaby's December Community Newsletter?
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
The Water Minister continues to maintain that a larger Dungowan Dam at an unfunded cost of $1.3 billion will 'future proof' Tamworth. However, all analysis suggests that additional sources of water, not dependent on rainfall, will also be needed, on top of the cost of the dam.
It would be prudent to invest in the cheaper options first, those not considered in the biased business case, and monitor how water savings through recycling improve Tamworth's water security.
There are many beneficial projects in the region to create jobs and an economic boost while providing better use of public investment - $1.3 billion dollars would go a long way to help the health and education sector, not to mention fixing the region's badly damaged roads.
Robyn Bird, Calala Tamworth
The proposed Dungowan Dam will make almost no contribution to drought-proofing Tamworth, and it will cost every tax payer far more than it is worth.
Infrastructure Australia, Infrastructure NSW, and the Productivity Commission have all been very critical of this proposed dam. Especially when it was revealed that it had an ROI of just 9c per $1 spent.
No money has been allocated for the proposed dam in either the last NSW or Federal budgets.
There are far more cost effective ways to ensure that we increase our resiliency to drought in this area - such as bringing the existing Dungowan Dam up to standard, fixing the leaking pipe line, encouraging industry to recycle their water, and looking into purified water recycling.
Alice Milson, Calala
I have seen many reports in the media of late that include coverage concerning the expanding use of natural gas in assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
But scientists have been warning the world for many years that the use of natural gas increases, in large volume, the quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere of the world and it is the increase of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere that is causing climate change!
I know that the extraction, use and exporting of natural gas, is a huge money earner for Australia, but in my opinion, I liken the present Australian involvement with natural gas in relation to assisting reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, as akin to leaving a fox to guard the chickens.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.