With grand finals having been played across Northern NSW, you could be forgiven for thinking that local footy is now on an extended break.
But for the 28 players that have been named in the Northern Heat program, the "off-season" is going to be busy.
These players have committed to a gruelling series of training sessions that will be conducted between October and March.
The focus will be on individual development of skills, fitness, and footy IQ.
In addition to the squad training sessions, players will also be given individual running and strength and conditioning programs to complete over the Christmas/New Year period.
Paul Taylor, AFL's community football manager (northern NSW), said that the Northern Heat program continues to build its reputation.
"We've had a great response to the program from players in both the North West and North Coast since it commenced in 2018," Taylor said.
"Our focus is on preparing players to take the next step within footy, whether that be stepping up an age group, moving into open age footy, or progressing to higher level honours.
"And we're already seeing our past players making a significant mark on local footy and further afield."
Once again the program will have a Colts squad (players born 2005 and 2006) and a Futures squad (players born 2007 and 2008) and will conclude with both groups playing a pre-season match on the Gold Coast.
A number of players were unable to attend the selection trial due to prior commitments, injury or illness, and will trial for selection in the program at the first training session.
The initial group of 28 players selected is below.
Colts squad (players born 2005 and 2006)
Chad Anderson (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Max Cracknell (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Beau Guthrie (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Diesel Harvey (Glen Innes Celts)
Lochlan Jones (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Will Kelly (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Cooper Marle (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Charlie Martin (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Angus McFarlane (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Oscar McKenzie (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Luke McLennan (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Josh Monaghan (Nambucca Valley Lions)
Evan Pitt (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Futures squad (players born 2007 and 2008)
Wilson Baade (Nambucca Valley Lions)
Riley Bates (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Lincoln Chambers (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Tom Gallagher (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Freycin Hostettler (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Isaac Luke (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Shaun McKenna (Glen Innes Celts)
Max Morgan (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Riley Morrissey (Coffs Harbour Breakers)
Lincoln Proctor (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Cooper Sheldon (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Reeve Simmons (Port Macquarie Magpies)
Tane Skinner (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Tristan Staines (Sawtell Toormina Saints)
Mitchell White (Port Macquarie Magpies)
