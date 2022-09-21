AS GUNNEDAH braces for more flooding, assistance will be rolled out across the town to help with repair works
Disaster assistance funding from the state and federal government has been extended to Gunnedah following flooding in August, which saw roads damaged and infrastructure destroyed.
Gunnedah was hit by a significant downpour on August 5 and 6, which was followed by more rain the following week.
A spokesperson for Gunnedah Shire Council said the weather event caused severe damage.
READ ALSO:
"A number of roads were damaged in this rain event, particularly at Breeza," they said.
The damage included the road approaches to the Maitland Street Bridge, Clifton Road and causeways.
The cost of the damage has been estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The disaster funding will include support for council to cover the costs of the clean up, help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations and freight subsidies for primary producers.
The funding announcement comes after major flooding tore through Gunnedah again last week, leaving homes and business inundated.
The spokesperson for council said the damage from the latest flooding had not yet been calculated with more of the same expected to hit the town again later this week.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to reach the minor flood level of 7.3m during Friday, if the forecast rain falls.
This is after it peaked at the major flood level on Sunday morning.
With more rain on the way, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said more assistance would be needed for Gunnedah.
"It has been devastating to see floodwaters rise again, causing damage to homes, to businesses and to farms," Mr Anderson said.
"I anticipate that further support will be needed following the events of the past weekend and this week and I have been in contact with the Minister for Emergency Services following the recent flooding."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said it would take considerable time to calculate the damage from the recent and ongoing flood events.
"Multiple flood warnings still remain in place and while we focus our efforts on the immediate response phase it's important we also make recovery support available," Ms Cooke said.
"In the coming days and weeks we will continue to assess the impacts of this flooding and ensure that appropriate support is available."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.