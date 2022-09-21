The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Bureau of Meteorology warns Peel River in Tamworth to hit minor flood level on Thursday; Namoi River in Gunnedah to reach minor flood level on Friday

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FRESH flood warning has been issued for the Peel River in Tamworth as rain falls on soaking wet catchments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.