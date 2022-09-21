A FRESH flood warning has been issued for the Peel River in Tamworth as rain falls on soaking wet catchments.
The river is expected to hit the minor flood level of 3m in town on Thursday morning, according to the weather bureau.
Further rises are likely throughout the day.
The warning comes less than a week after the swollen river last broke its banks and submerged low lying parts of the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said on Wednesday the wet stuff has started to soak western NSW and more heavy rain is predicted overnight, including in the Peel River and Namoi River catchment areas.
"Low lying areas along the Peel River may become impacted by flood water, including the Jewry Street carparks," the warning said.
"Property owners should move livestock to higher ground and remove pumps from riverbanks of the flooding."
The State Emergency Service (SES), police and firefighters have been kept busy responding to calls for help during flooding in the region last week, and have been preparing for more.
The Tamworth SES unit said volunteers will do everything they can to help and offered locals to call 132500 or drop into headquarters on Lockheed Street in Taminda to organise sandbags.
What you need to do in a flood:
The SES can be reached on 132500, or in life-threatening situations, call triple zero.
Further flood warning updates will be issued by the BoM on Thursday.
Moderate flooding inundated several parts of Tamworth on Friday last week, and saw much of Gipps Street and the Riverside sporting fields under water.
Calala Lane, Jewry Street and Scott Road went under water, along with a long list of other roads, leaving residents stranded in long traffic queues to cross the swollen river at Bridge Street.
Water surged down the Cockburn River, Peel River, Goonoo Goonoo Creek and other smaller waterways.
The floodwaters claimed two cars, one on Ebsworth Street under the Viaduct after the rising levels carried the car, while another parked in the Gipps Street car park was surrounded by water.
Major flooding is occurring along the Namoi River at Wee Waa. Moderate flooding is occurring at Bugilbone and likely at Goangra. Renewed minor flooding is likely at Gunnedah.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to reach the minor flood level of 7.3m during Friday if the forecast rain falls.
It peaked at the major flood level on Sunday morning in Gunnedah, damaging some homes and properties and closing the main highway to Tamworth.
Further rises are possible, according to the BoM.
The Namoi River at Boggabri fell below the minor flood level around 3am on Wednesday and is currently at 6.88 metres, below the minor flood level, and falling.
The Namoi River at Boggabri may reach the minor flood level of 7m during the weekend with forecast rain.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri peaked at 5.63m around 1pm on Tuesday and is falling now.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa is likely to peak near 7.2m on Wednesday night with major flooding.
Several roads in the Wee Waa and Narrabri area remain closed and people should not ignore road closed signs or enter floodwater.
Emergency services have already rescued dozens of drivers in the past week.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
