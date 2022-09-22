"WE LIVE and breathe barbecue - why don't we start there?"
Jaye Jones and Steve Hair spend their spare time behind the barbie, so after quitting their jobs to start a business they decided grill was the way to go.
"You're not going to buy fishing rods or camp chairs or anything like that off us," Ms Jones said.
"You're just going to buy stuff that you're going to use when you're barbecuing."
It took them a bit of brainstorming to settle on the business they wanted to operate.
"It came to a point where we were looking for a business to buy and we couldn't find something that we really felt that we could get passionate about," Ms Jones said.
"And then obviously came the idea of, where do we start? What do we want to do?
"And we both sort of went, 'well, you know what, we live and breathe barbecue - why don't we start there?'"
The couple will be celebrating 20 years together in May next year.
They moved to Tamworth from Dubbo 17 years ago, after becoming fans of the city on a holiday.
Going into business was slightly out of left field for the partners employed in the motor trade.
Quitting after 30 years was both terrifying, and exciting.
"I think we're at a point in our lives where we sort of went, if we don't do it now, we won't do it, and we'll regret it," Ms Jones said.
"So we've sort of set ourselves up to take that leap and see where it takes us."
They found the storefront in Calala and sought out suppliers.
Woodchips, pellets, lump charcoal, barbecue tools like tongs, spatulas and condiments will be up for grabs at the new store.
The partners plan to sell Australian made sauces and rubs wherever possible.
Barbecues like offset and pellet smokers and charcoal grills will be on offer, as well as gas barbecues such as the gasmate odyssey range.
The business is for people like them, who spend a lot of time behind the barbie and want that personal touch.
"If I go to Bunnings and buy a smoker or buy something like that, there's no one there who's got that little bit of insider information," Ms Jones said.
"We do it all the time ourselves, so we're more than happy to give little tips.
"And heck, if customers have got tips for us, I'm happy to take those on board as well."
'Grill n Chill: Do It Outdoors,' is a one stop shop for all things barbecue and opens soon at 10 Campbell Road Calala.
