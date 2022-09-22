The Northern Daily Leader
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Jaye Jones and Steve Hair are opening 'Grill n Chill: Do It Outdoors' in Calala

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
September 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Partners Jaye Jones and Steve Hair said quitting their jobs to start a barbecue store was terrifying and exciting. Picture by Peter Hardin

"WE LIVE and breathe barbecue - why don't we start there?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.