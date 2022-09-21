CHLOE Brown is living proof of the importance of rolling up your sleeve.
The year five student relies on a weekly transfusions, made up of plasma donations, to keep her alive and healthy, after she nearly died from a brain infection.
Chloe said in 2016 she was rushed to Sydney Hospital after an ear infection spread to her brain.
"They put me in a coma for a week," she said.
"It started in the left side and then it pushed over to the right so now all my right side has been affected."
Chloe was diagnosed with mastoiditis which has left her fully blind in her right eye, fully deaf in her left ear and with a compromised immune system.
Since 2017, Tamworth's Lifeblood Donor Centre has been calling on residents to donate plasma as part of Chloe's Challenge.
Lifeblood nurse and family friend of Chloe, Janine Crowell said since she found out about the weekly infusion the team had been working hard to fill chairs at the clinic.
"We've tried to use as much social media, awareness and education to try and get people to come in and donate," she said.
Despite being able to donate plasma every two weeks, Ms Crowell said there is a national shortage of plasma.
Jo McCulloch, who made her 82nd donation on Wednesday, said it was knowing she was saving lives that kept her coming back.
"It's used for lots of things like saving Chloe's life for the rest of her life and lots of other people," she said.
"I'm very much on board to help Chloe out and everybody else."
Chloe said she was "so happy" to see the challenge continue to draw donors to the clinic.
"I tell everybody about it and they keep spreading it around," she said.
"It's very important not only for me but heaps of people."
Wednesday also marked Ms Crowell's last shift at Lifeblood after almost a decade-long career.
She said her final donation as a staff member would be for Chloe.
"I'm so happy I get to share this with her, it's very important to have this on my last day."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
