First NSW basin water plan ticked off

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
September 21 2022 - 4:30am
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek says the first accredited NSW plan is an important step forward in the basin plan.

NSW finally had its first water resource plan approved by the federal government, almost three years overdue, marking an important step forward in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

