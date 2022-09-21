NSW finally had its first water resource plan approved by the federal government, almost three years overdue, marking an important step forward in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The plans, which were due in 2019, set limits on how much water can be extracted from the system in particular regions.
NSW has been accused of delaying its water resource plans (WRPs) to avoid complying with the basin plan.
Early this year, Inspector-General of Water Compliance Troy Grant said the basin could not be fully enforced without the NSW WRPs, because "enforce the rules in the plans that don't yet exist".
Speaking at the Murray-Darling Association national conference in Albury on Wednesday, Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said although the first accredited plan was a good start, there was more work to do.
"I'm pleased to see the start of progress in NSW delivering the 20 plans that are overdue," Ms Plibersek said.
"This is an important first step towards levelling the playing field across basin jurisdictions.
"Every other jurisdiction has accredited plans in place. We've been waiting for NSW, who are responsible for the bulk of the water resource plans."
Ms Plibersek said a further four plans were currently being formally assessed by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.
NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson said the accredited WRP was the groundwater plan that sets the rules for water extraction in the northern Border Rivers region.
Mr Anderson said his government was working alongside the MDBA to have the remaining plans submitted by the end of the year.
"This is a positive step forward for the basin plan and I am confident we will reach an outcome that benefits the environment and water users throughout the basin," Mr Anderson said.
"When it comes to managing water in NSW, my view is healthy rivers, healthy farms and healthy communities."
