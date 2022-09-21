A BELL will soon sound in the city's South for the first time to remember those who have served.
The first sod was turned for a memorial bell tower at St Edward's Catholic Parish of Hillvue on Wednesday, marking the start of a long-awaited project.
Since the church first opened, one week before ANZAC Day in 1983, it was intended the church would be dedicated as a war memorial place of worship.
Committee member for the establishment of the tower Stephen Cunneen, said it was only in the last 12 months the dream had started to become a reality.
"We're very thrilled," he said.
The bell tower will be the first war memorial in the South Tamworth and Hillvue area.
"There's nothing on this side of the river," Mr Cunneen said.
"It's nice that we've got something now on this side of town."
Mr Cunneen said the bell tower would be dedicated to all service personnel who have lived, or are living in the area.
"We've got a lot of ex-servicemen living in this area," he said.
"We've had the Nashos, the RSL and the Legacy groups all say this is great."
Member for New England and shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs Barnaby Joyce, said the tower would be an iconic addition for the community.
"Returned servicemen and women, and those who never made it home, deserve to be remembered for their sacrifices every day," he said.
"And thanks to this new memorial tower, they will be."
Once completed, the bell will be rung twice daily at midday and 6pm.
It will also sound on Anzac Day, Remembrance Day and before weekend masses, funerals and weddings.
Mr Joyce said he had received some complaints from church neighbours about the noise.
"If a bell annoys you, how about getting a leg blown off, how would you feel about that?" he said.
It is hoped the memorial tower will be opened on Anzac Day next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
