The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council looks to train next generation with new traineeships on offer to boost workforce

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
September 21 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First year trainee Sarah Janson, with council staff Dan Coe and Leesa Bryant. Picture by Peter Hardin

WHEN Tamworth's Sarah Janson started volunteering her time at the marsupial park, little did she know she would pick up a training opportunity at the local council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.