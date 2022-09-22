The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Don't get caught short without a plan, there is plenty of school holiday fun on offer for the kids. Here's a few ideas

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning local artist Danny Stanley will lead a cartooning workshop for kids. Picture file

We've all been looking forward to the school holidays, two weeks to relax and take it easy. Or not!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.