We've all been looking forward to the school holidays, two weeks to relax and take it easy. Or not!
If you are looking for something to keep the kids busy, or burn off a bit of that energy, Tamworth Regional Council has pulled together a sensational array of activities to keep the boredom at bay these school holidays.
The calendar is packed full of events, with something on offer for all ages, interests and abilities, from movie nights, scratch art, Lego challenges and cooking, to a pool comp and even a disco.
Tamworth Regional Council, Coordinator Out of School Hours Care and Youth Centre, Haley Fenn, said: "The selection of events we offer are fantastic not just to keep the kids busy, but they allow them to explore new activities, experiences and meet people in the process."
"The Youthie, Tamworth libraries, Tamworth Gallery, Manilla Library, Barraba Library and Kootingal Library all have something to offer, not to mention a collection of online workshops accessible at any time.
"We aim to span our holiday program across the entire region as best we can. It's important that we have programs set up for regional involvement no matter people are."
One highlight of the spring program this year is the cartooning workshops with award-winning local artist Danny Stanley.
Young artists will have the opportunity to embrace their abstract thinking and develop their own special characters.
Being guided through the processes of technical drawing and storytelling, participants are invited to embrace their imagination and creativity.
There's a windchime making workshop at Nundle Library on Monday September 26.
A Robot Red Rover session for children at Barrabra Library is planned for Monday September 26.
Sophie Honess will host a weaving workshop on Wednesday, September 28 at Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Thursday September 29 will see a Pool Comp at the Youthie.
If cooking is more your thing, The Youthie is hosting a free Cooking Experience session, or build your own wooden serpent diorama at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Sensory friendly board games, a Storytime Arts and Crafts workshop and a movie night are also planned.
Some of the workshops will have a small charge to cover the cost of materials.
To find out what's on and when, and to book a place visit www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays
And don't forget Service NSW Parent Vouchers expire on October 9.
