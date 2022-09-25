BackTrack Youth Works has officially unveiled two new youth hubs in bushfire-affected communities, constructed from shipping containers by many of the young people being supported on the ground.
One of them is in the New England region, at Tenterfield, while the other is at Macksville on the Mid North Coast.
Both communities were hit hard by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
In the wake of that devastation Sony Foundation, the charity backed by the Sony group of companies, identified and funded community projects that would cultivate resilience, connectivity and skill development for regional young people doing it tough after the crisis.
They collaborated with BackTrack to bring to life their vision of 'pop-up' youth hubs in bushfire-affected towns where young people could also be part of natural disaster recovery efforts.
Resourcefully constructed from shipping containers, the hubs will be a haven for these young people, each including a kitchen, break-out spaces and a creative studio for podcast and music production and offering wraparound support services, practical work experience, accredited training and employment opportunities.
A huge part of our philosophy is plugging kids into their communities and actually giving them an opportunity to give back.- Marcus Watson
While initially established in Armidale in 2006, BackTrack has focused on expansion for several years and wasted no time using the Sony Foundation funding to set up an outreach operation in Tenterfield late last year and partner with fellow youth organisation, ShoreTrack, to expand their local youth engagement and training program in Macksville.
BackTrack Chief Operations Officer, Marcus Watson, said the support of Sony Foundation had fast-tracked the process of setting up in Tenterfield.
"We are working with young people who have fallen through the cracks of the system, so they need holistic, flexible and place-based support that addresses the many different factors that keep them disengaged from mainstream training and employment," Mr Watson said.
"A huge part of our philosophy is plugging kids into their communities and actually giving them an opportunity to give back."
When it expanded to Tenterfield it was supported by a network of philanthropic, corporate and government partners,
BackTrack recruited Tenterfield-based youth workers and hit the ground running with a range of voluntary, skill-based activities.
Focused on contributing to ongoing social and economic recovery following the 2019-20 bushfires, these activities have included tree planting for Tenterfield Shire Council, mowing and asset maintenance for Homes North Community Housing, fencing with BlazeAid, habitat rehabilitation with OzFish and landscaping for Drake Village Women's Shed.
So far, the outcomes speak for themselves.
Out of the 59 young people engaged across Tenterfield and Macksville (32 of whom are Indigenous), close to half have completed accredited training, eight have obtained their driver's licenses and 13 have commenced traineeships, apprenticeships, and entry-level employment.
Against the backdrop of 13 per cent youth unemployment in the New England/Northwest region and 10.5 per cent on the Mid-North Coast (compared with a state average of 8.7 per cent), these successes shine even brighter and speak to the efficacy of a community-led approach to youth engagement.
Jake Little started with the BackTrack program in Tenterfield 12 months ago, planting trees in the community and said the program has changed his life.
The 16-year-old said he was put into the program by the police.
"I didn't have any work ethic before I started and it used to be tough waking up and have nothing to look forward to. Now I love waking up, every day is a good day," he said.
"I just needed a bit of guidance. I never really had anyone by my side to show me, and believe in me. It's hard for kids growing up these days.
"It's easy to go down the wrong path.
"It's amazing to be opening up to the community so we can help more people. It feels really good," he said.
