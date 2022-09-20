A 54-year-old man from Armidale has been charged with alleged online child exploitation offences, following an extensive investigation involving three different organisations.
Earlier this year, investigators from the Australian Federal Police's Child Protection Triage Unit (AFP CPTU) received reports from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online activities of an Australian man.
In July 2022, the investigation was referred to the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU).
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested the 54-year-old at a home in Armidale at about 7am on Tuesday, September 13.
Police executed a search warrant and seized a laptop which allegedly contained more than 200 images of child abuse material, and cannabis. All items will undergo further forensic examination.
The man was taken to Armidale Police Station, where he was charged with possess child abuse material; use carriage service to access child abuse material; and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and faced Glen Innes Local Court where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Armidale Local Court today.
Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said police encourage parents to have open conversations with their children about their online activity.
"If a child is asked to send photos or perhaps already sent photos to someone on the internet, they should feel comfortable telling a trusted adult who can help them," Det Supt Doherty said.
"Children are often coerced into providing further photos or paying money to someone online because they are scared their parents or carers will find out about their online activity and they will get in trouble.
"NSW Police work closely with the eSafety Commissioner in the investigation and take down of this type of material to protect children from revictimization," Det Supt Doherty said.
The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
