Man, 54, arrested in Armidale charged with online child exploitation offences

By Newsroom
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:00pm
The man was arrested at an Armidale home on September 13. Picture NSW Police Force.

A 54-year-old man from Armidale has been charged with alleged online child exploitation offences, following an extensive investigation involving three different organisations.

