Sydney Comedy Festival gives a good belly laugh

The Sydney Comedy Festival will be tearing up the freeway to Tamworth on Saturday 8 October at 8pm.
Featuring the Festival's funniest in one hilarious night, boasting a line up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs!
The line-up includes Bart Freebairn: Delightfully odd, a rollercoaster of ideas that will leave you gasping for air, Chris Ryan: Unapologetic and ruthlessly clever, winner of the 2019 Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival, Cameron James: Lead comedy writer for SBS's The Feed, he's fast, unpredictable, and full of comedy gold, Suren Jayemanne: Charming and engaging, a master of finding extraordinary insights in the mundane, Bonnie Tangey: Wacky, weird, with a masterfully wicked wit, Elliot Stewart: Far funnier than his 22 years should allow, and yet performing with a maturity and charm beyond his age.
So grab your pals and get your tickets to enjoy to the funniest night of entertainment at the Capitol Theatre - it will be a huge night of laughs!
With 30+ years of hits and a love of the Blues, Diesel is returning to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 14 October at 8pm.
Having taken stock by releasing a greatest hits package Diesel 30 in 2018, the set will be littered with hits that span his many years in music, including Tip Of My Tongue, Cry In Shame, Don't Need Love, 15 Feet of Snow plus many more. The evening promises to showcase his unique blending of rock, soul, R&B and blues, a blend that mixes seamlessly with the Alone with Blues tracks that he'll be previewing for the very first time on the night.
If you have ever witnessed a solo set from Diesel, you'd know it is delicate and visceral at once, a pure exposé of an artist still exploring the possibilities of his 2 instruments, at times sounding as bombastic as a whole band, all the while making the most of the intricacies of a theatre environment.
Join us for this wonderful night of divine music.
