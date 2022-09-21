Sydney Comedy Festival gives a good belly laugh

Having taken stock by releasing a greatest hits package Diesel 30 in 2018, the set will be littered with hits that span his many years in music, including Tip Of My Tongue, Cry In Shame, Don't Need Love, 15 Feet of Snow plus many more. The evening promises to showcase his unique blending of rock, soul, R&B and blues, a blend that mixes seamlessly with the Alone with Blues tracks that he'll be previewing for the very first time on the night.