IT'S time to start planting as green thumbs, or perhaps yellow, look ahead to a bright summer.
Everyday people living in the Liverpool Plains have been encouraged to grow sunflowers in their yards, schools and businesses.
It's hoped the flowers will bloom in January at the same time as the larger farm crops, which attract tourists from all over the country.
Member of the sunflower garden competition organising group Shaen Fraser, said getting people to participate would attract visitors into the town centres.
READ ALSO:
"It will help get people into town to have a coffee, have a meal and maybe even stay," she said.
"It's about showing off our beautiful community and the other tourist attractions we have in the Liverpool Plains."
To get locals involved in the competition, free seeds and entry forms are making their away around the community.
Seed packets are available from the Quirindi Library, the Visitor Information Centre and businesses in Willow Tree and Werris Creek.
Ms Fraser said the seeds needed to be planted from October 24 until October 30, to make sure they bloom by mid-January.
Competition categories include biggest sunflower; most sunflowers in bloom; best business display; people's choice award; best overall display; and best scarecrow or bird deterrent.
Entry forms are due by November 15.
Once entries have been received a map will be created of sunflower gardens to guide tourists around the region.
The recent rainfall and the predicted wet spring has not been enough to dampen the spirits of the sunflower enthusiasts.
Ms Fraser said the rain "could" affect the bigger farm crops but she was confident the plains would be a sea of yellow come January.
"Our farmers are the biggest risk takers in the world when they play with mother nature," she said.
It's expected a huge crowd will flock to the sunflower field in January, with the event coinciding with Tamworth's country music festival.
"It's only a half day trip for them to come out and have a look," Ms Fraser said.
"This is a small thing we're doing to encourage people to come down to our part of the world."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.