THE COURTHOUSE Hotel is a local pub up for honours in the first celebration of the hospitality industry since its disruption by COVID.
The pub is battling against 16 other venues across the country for Regional Hotel of the Year at the AHA Awards.
The nomination is great, general manager and licensee Keegan Cohen said, but winning would be the cherry on top.
"We're doing really, really well here at the Courthouse," he said.
"We put service first, that's our attitude here."
The hotel is in the running for Best Family Friendly Venue for its kids' section, the kids' menu and selection of specials for kids on Tuesdays and Sundays.
The third nomination for Best Regional Development isn't the first time its architecture has been acknowledged, Mr Cohen said.
The venue was reopened after renovations in September 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions like 1.5 metre spacing, a 120 cap on the venue fit for 550, masks and vaccination mandates were in full effect.
Mr Cohen said business is now very much back to normal.
"It's funny, you think about how we were going through all that to what it is now," he said.
"Everyone's back to shaking hands and hugging and having a laugh and a good time."
The Australian Hotels Association has nominated a record number of finalists in the first awards held since 2019.
The People's Choice Award is up for grabs for the first time.
Communities can vote to elevate their local pub to award-winning status.
"If people enjoy the venue and they're here all the time, I'd love people to vote for us," Mr Cohen said.
Voting opened online on September 9.
The awards will be held on Monday October 24 at The Cutaway Barangaroo.
