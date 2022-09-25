The Northern Daily Leader

Pirates speedster Shae Partridge named player of the Central North women's grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three years after turning her hand to rugby, Shae Partridge has now won two premierships and the player of the grand final accolades. Picture by Samantha Newsam

Fresh from playing a starring role as Pirates claimed their maiden Central North women's premiership, Shae Partridge is swapping out the footy boots for the saddle as she turns her focus to her first love - horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.