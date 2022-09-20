FLOOD victims in Gunnedah have been given no time to lament the damage of last week's downpour, as the town braces for more rain.
As the water begins to recede after major flooding inundated homes, businesses and properties, residents have been left feeling like there's "no point" to even think about cleaning up.
Bec Brookes, who had flood water up to her back doorstep last week, said the next few days felt like a "wait and see" situation.
"There's no point at the moment, it's just a waiting game to see when we get rain," she said.
"We've been watching the BoM (Bureau of Meteorology) radar, that's all we can really do."
Ms Brookes and her husband had been unable to leave their home, located on Blue Vale Road, until Tuesday morning after they were cut off on Friday.
"It's very stressful and it costs an absolute fortune," she said.
"You can't get to work and you can't make money."
But with more rain forecasted this week the couple took the opportunity on Tuesday to race to the supermarket for supplies in preparation for further flooding.
New England NSW State Emergency Service (SES) confirmed Gunnedah could reach, or exceed the major flood level of 8.16m, which peaked in town on Sunday morning.
In preparation, Wendy Bernays also took the chance to make a dash into town to stock up on bottled water, almond milk, eggs ad fruit and vegetables.
Ms Bernays, who lives on a property along the Namoi River, about 10 kilometres out of town, said you "learn to be prepared" for major weather events.
Checking the releases of water from Lake Keepit, keeping up to date with apps that monitor the river height and assessing the weather has been an ongoing ritual for the Gunnedah local for many years.
"We know that at a certain height the road gets cut off," she said.
"We've got poles in our paddocks with line markers, we just know to look at those."
But the reliance on apps and social media for updates has sparked concern for Ms Bernays and her husband, with their WiFi connection affected by the flooding.
"It's impossible to get on the internet, it's just dead," she said.
"You need to have some sort of communication.
"Those apps are so important,"
Having lived on cattle stations in the Northern Territory where she was isolated for up to six weeks, Ms Bernays said although she felt equipped to deal with what's to come, she thought there was a generational gap of knowledge when it comes to floods.
"I think a lot of the young people who have bought properties, they need to talk to some of the older people," she said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
