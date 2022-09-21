THE CITY'S entertainment industry hopes people hanging up their work boots this Thursday decide to pick up the popcorn instead.
Forum 6 Cinemas in Tamworth will remain open on the Queen's National Day of Mourning on September 22.
The curtains only close on Good Friday and Christmas Day, manager Grant Lee said.
"Being in the entertainment industry, that's when all our customers are off - so what do they do?" he said.
"They'll go to the movies."
Those hoping to spend the day mourning the late sovereign can catch documentary Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts released for her platinum jubilee on show at the cinema.
"What a lovely movie this is to celebrate the life," Mr Lee said.
"That's why we thought we must play it on the national mourning day."
The Courthouse Hotel will be open, although general manager and licensee Keegan Cohen doesn't know what turnout to expect.
"Books are looking like a normal Thursday," he said.
"Only real things I had to prepare for were the wage costs obviously and other businesses delivery."
People should check with their favourite establishment before deciding to spend the day off on the beers.
West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club is open for drinks only from 11 am - 5:30 pm, South Tamworth Bowling Club is trading as normal with a Queens Memorial social bowls event, and it's business as usual for North Tamworth Bowling Club and Manilla Bowling Club.
