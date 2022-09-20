DOGS on death row at the pound could be left without a second chance at life for the next month with a Tamworth animal shelter closing today.
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter and Boarding Kennels will shut its doors at the end of the day, after more than 10 years rescuing dogs on death row from Tamworth pound.
Tamworth Regional Council has been scrambling to find a solution for the influx of animals expected without the shelter there as a back-up.
But, while they've explored a number of solutions, those will need to go to a council meeting in October for the tick of approval first.
"Tamworth Regional Council is aware of the gap that the imminent closure of the Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter will create in terms of our region's ability to re-home companion animals," a spokesperson said.
"As a result, council has been investigating potential options to address this issue, and it is expected that these will be considered at an Ordinary Council Meeting next month for endorsement from councillors before any strategy can proceed."
READ ALSO:
Until then, it's up to the community to ensure their pets don't end up in the pound, the spokesperson said.
"We would strongly encourage the community to ensure that their dogs are safely fenced within their yard, and to think carefully before surrendering any pet, with fewer companion animals likely to be re-homed in the absence of the Heaven Can Wait facility," they said.
Around 70 dogs are surrendered or handed into the Tamworth pound each month, and at least 30 per cent of those were rescued by the shelter.
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter said all the dogs at the facility, except one, had been re-homed on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.