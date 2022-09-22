TALKS have been taking place for a man at the centre of an alleged hit-and-run which left one Tamworth man in a coma and another woman injured.
Tamworth Local Court heard lawyers had held discussions in the case of Daniel John Sams and it was on track to progress.
Solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said at the time paperwork needed to be finalised before pleas could be entered.
"A case conference has been held," Mr Passlow said.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson adjourned the matter to later this month.
READ ALSO:
Sams, 37 at the time, is accused of running down two pedestrians on Manilla Road just before midnight on January 8.
Police allege Sams was behind the wheel of a Toyota Echo sedan when it hit a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman as they walked along the edge of the road in Oxley Vale.
The police case is he fled the scene before helping the pair.
The court had previously heard the man had been in a coma in John Hunter Hospital, while the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Specialist crash investigators were called in and Sams was arrested nearby.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas to charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); failing to stop and assist after a crash causing GBH; and causing harm by misconduct while in charge of a vehicle.
Sams could face years behind bars if found guilty.
The DPP has listed allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol; and two counts of negligent driving as back-up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.