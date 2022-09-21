Dogs and their owners from across Australia with strut their stuff when Tamworth hosts a national dog agility competition.
The Agility Dog Association of Australia (ADAA) Grand Prix will run over four full days, from Friday September 23 to Monday September 26. Entry is fee to the public. Check it out.
Make a relaxing start to your weekend. Browse the market stalls for books, plants, jewellery, craft, cakes, brick a brack, second hand goods, clothes and much, much more.
When: Saturday, September 24
Where: Calala Inn car park
Sunday Markets & Big Breakfast
Wide variety of produce, jams and preserves, woodwork, crafts and second-hand goods. Stall $15, Breakfast $10 (served till 9:30)
When: Sunday September 25 @ 7:30am
Where: Hallsville Uniting Church, 1266 Manilla Road
24 September @ 12pm - 10pm
Tamworth Motorcycle Club is hosting Round 5 of its Club Championship Series. Seeing some of the best Dirt Track and Speedway Riders from across the Eastern Seaboard race it out in a bid to become the 2022 Champions of their classes. This event boasts a family and pet friendly atmosphere, with a canteen available all day.
When: Sunday September 25 @ 9am for shotgun start
Where: Longyard Golf Course
Four Person Ambrose - $40 Per Person; BBQ Breakfast 8-11am; Novelty Events; Putting Competition; Raffles; Next To Pins. To book a tee time call the Longyard Pro Shop 67652988.
JamFactory ICON Tom Moore - Abundant Wonder
3 September - 23 October
JamFactory's Icon series celebrates the achievements of South Australia's most influential visual artists working in craft-based media. Tom Moore is one of Australia leading glass artists and over the course of his career has carved out a singular voice within Australian glass art making. Although working in the ancient craft of blown glass, Moore's images, narratives and settings are distinctly contemporary. Through the taming of the molten liquid material of glass, Moore creates complex diorama worlds within which his fanciful hybridised protagonists act and interact.
