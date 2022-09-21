JamFactory's Icon series celebrates the achievements of South Australia's most influential visual artists working in craft-based media. Tom Moore is one of Australia leading glass artists and over the course of his career has carved out a singular voice within Australian glass art making. Although working in the ancient craft of blown glass, Moore's images, narratives and settings are distinctly contemporary. Through the taming of the molten liquid material of glass, Moore creates complex diorama worlds within which his fanciful hybridised protagonists act and interact.