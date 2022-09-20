Tranquility abounds in idyllic backdrop | 622 Woonooka Road, Tamworth

Stunning scenery, absolute tranquillity and an abundance of wildlife provide an idyllic backdrop for this beautiful country homestead.
Grand in scale, this property's expansive 40 hectare countryside provides ample opportunities to indulge in activities such as bushwalking, exploring and hiking with some of the less undulating areas perfect for horse riding or small livestock.
From the moment you enter the gates you will immediately be impressed by what this outstanding property has to offer.
The beautifully presented, four-bedroom homestead has been thoughtfully designed with special regard for capturing the uninterrupted valley views.
A showcase of natural earthy elegance, the home seamlessly flows throughout its multiple internal living areas, effortlessly transitioning to the alfresco entertaining area overlooking the in-ground saltwater swimming pool.
The private master suite features a large walk-in robe and en suite, while the remaining three bedrooms all include built-in wardrobes and share a spacious bathroom with large corner spa to relax and admire the scenery.
The home's well equipped modern kitchen includes all the quality appliances you could need, including a large Omega gas cooktop and electric oven perfect for entertaining family and friends.
In addition to the main home the property includes a barn-style shed that has been converted and utilised as a studio space, plus a double lock-up garage and second shed with two carports and one lockable bay.
An excellent bore and several freshwater tanks provide a reliable and permanent water supply allowing the continued upkeep of the beautifully manicured gardens and established trees even throughout the drought.
This property is privately nestled at the end of a quiet no through road. The property is located approximately 15 minutes from the Tamworth CBD.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres. Sport is high on the agenda with over 45 sports on offer and over 200 sporting events held each year, while art enthusiasts and museum goers are also spoiled for choice.
