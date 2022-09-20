The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Scott McGann to return to Thunderbolts as State League men's team announced

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott McGann is a different player after two years spent growing and learning with the Maitland Mustangs, and he hopes to pass his newfound wisdom on to his Thunderbolts teammates. Picture by Peter Hardin.

More than three years since he last pulled on a Tamworth Thunderbolts jersey, Scott McGann is back and eager to see the team through to its former glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.