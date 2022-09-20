The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Flames crowned Tamworth women's first grade champions after 3-1 win over Tudor Wests

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flames celebrate their grand final triumph over Tudor Wests in Saturday's Tamworth women's first grade grand final. Picture Supplied

Flames razed their grand final demons on Saturday to be crowned Tamworth women's first grade champions for the first time since 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.