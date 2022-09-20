Flames razed their grand final demons on Saturday to be crowned Tamworth women's first grade champions for the first time since 2017.
Three times the bridesmaids since - twice after finishing minor premiers - they were finally able to put it together when it mattered to beat Tudor Wests 3-1.
In previous years cruelled by their failure to convert their opportunities, on Saturday they struck after barely a minute, with Tegan Risk making a strong run and linking up with Naomi Spark, who then scored off the rebound after her initial shot was saved.
Up 1-nil at quarter time, coach Barrie Pritchard said they then had a couple of good chances in the second quarter but were unable to finish them until the final minute when player of the grand final, Grace Collins, converted a penalty corner to make it 2-nil at half-time.
They were asked a few questions by Tudors, who had a few penalty corners, but the defence was up to the task.
The third quarter was then a bit of a test of attrition with a few players picking up cards at different times. For about a minute-and-a-half at one stage, Pritchard said they were down to nine.
But they "hung in there".
Then midway through the quarter Risk "made another really great run" and put a reverse stick pass across the goalkeeper which Collins slapped in, also on the reverse, to put them ahead 3-nil.
"We were under the pump a bit in the final quarter," he said.
"They (Tudors) scored midway through the fourth quarter and that sort of brought the game to life a bit."
But that was the end of the scoring as Flames added the major silverware to another minor premiership.
"I'm pleased for them more than anything," Pritchard said.
He thought defensively they played really well as a unit.
"Our midfield was really strong in the game. What we were trying to do was control the midfield," he said.
"Em Chaffey had a great game holding the centre midfield, and Tegan (Risk) and Ash Chaffey on the left and right did a great job too in setting up our play and defensively too."
At the back, he thought Bek O'Neill and Claudia Rodda had their best games of the year, while young goalkeeper Tessa Thomson rose to the occasion.
"She's improved a lot this year since she came to us. It's not easy as a young 15-year old to play goalkeeper," he said.
"She made a couple of crucial saves, which was important not only for us but her as well."
As for Collins, as well as scoring a double, she also "worked really hard" particularly defensively.
He also made mention of Imogen Hislop.
"She was a bit of a super sub off the bench for us," Pritchard said.
"I used her as a defender and a striker when I had to."
But everyone played well, he said.
Undefeated minor premiers the last two years, he wasn't sure at the start of the season whether they would be as dominant with the likes of Kim Resch, Kate Ferguson and Ash Allen not suiting up.
But after losing to Tudors in their season opener, they went on to drop only one more game - also to Tudors - to finish 10 points clear at the top of the table.
The first grade result turned the tables from second grade with Tudors beating Flames 2-1.
Waratahs did the double in third and fourth grade. In third grade they accounted for Flames Pink 3-1, while the fourth grade side upset minor premier Services 2-nil.
