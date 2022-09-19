After the first of his horses picked for The Kosciuszko, Talbragar, came somewhat out of left field, Cody Morgan was relieved when Edit was the second chosen to take part.
The six-year-old gelding has 16 races to his name, and has been with Morgan's stable for over a year.
"He's raced consistently at city level this preparation," Morgan said.
"We've got to know him a lot more in the last 12 months. All his fresh runs have been really good, so he'll barrier trial at Tamworth next Monday."
Talbragar, on the other hand, is a new arrival to Morgan's stables who has a penchant for unpredictability and is relatively untested on the track.
Edit also has previous experience in The Kosciuszko, having run and placed fourth in 2021.
This year, Morgan believes, he can go better.
"He can go down there and run top three, for sure," he said.
"I think he can go better than fourth, but in saying that, I think this is the strongest year ever.
"They just could be better than us, our best might not be good enough. We've got better horses, but it's a better race, so we'll see how we go."
The one spot still available in the race is under close observation by Morgan, who believes another of his horses, Anethole, would be an ideal candidate.
"The horse that's performed the best in the last couple of months is Anethole," he said.
"There's still one slot, so he's a rough chance after being beaten by just four-and-a-half lengths by the world's best sprinter [Nature Strip] on Saturday."
With multiple to have run in The Kosciuszko in the past, Morgan has ample experience preparing horses for the $2 million race.
That experience has taught the Tamworth-based trainer a number of lessons about preparing for the race, the most important of which is ensuring his horses are adequately prepared over protecting their records.
"In the first couple of years you're probably protecting their record to get them into the race," Morgan said.
"Then you get down there and they're not good enough ... ultimately, you need a horse that has a really good 1200 metre record that's up to the task."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.