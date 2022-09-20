Half-a-century since it opened its doors for the first time in a small shop in Denne Street, Tamworth, One of a Kind Community Support has celebrated a milestone birthday.
Volunteer president Michael Ticehurst said the Tamworth op-shop had grown from a informal charity run under the Uniting Church and then Lifeline, to become an independent organisation.
Since its founding in September 1972, the charity has grown, shrunk, moved, expanded, gone into administration, and finally found a home in Taminda at Avro Street.
Mr Ticehurst said he was once told by one of the founders the attitude at the beginning was "'I dunno how we were going to pay for it' [but] it all just worked out".
The founders were "some proactive, smart people and they did have some good businessmen on their earlier committees through the church, I think," he said.
"And a lot of volunteers did a lot of hours as well. They all believed in suicide prevention, and mental health."
It now boasts 5.5 full time equivalent staff and a small army of 50 volunteers, he said.
About 400 members of the One of a Kind family gathered at the new premises on Saturday to celebrate the birthday.
Mr Ticehurst said it was a carnival atmosphere, with the crowd entertained by a sausage sizzle, coffee van and other attractions.
He said the key element to keeping the place going for another 50 years was respect for its volunteers.
The average volunteer is someone who is "in between jobs", he said.
"We've got a lot of people who are doing their 15 hours for Centrelink," he said.
"They haven't quite found another job to take them on because they're probably disadvantaged by their age. They're generally 60 plus. And they're just unable to work, or unable to find another job that's comparable ... some of them are a little bit fragile, if that's the word, or vulnerable.
"What we provide is a safe routine volunteer environment, team based that allows them to come in and feel safe."
The future for the business is to serve as a "not-for-loss" service, aiming to earn a sustainable income that can be rolled back into the community in the form of grants up to $250,000
"Whatever the community delivers for us in terms of donations, volunteers, whatever resources they put into One of a Kind, it goes back financially back into the community and those resources are handy for other people," Mr Ticehurst said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
