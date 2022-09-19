Thursday has been declared a national public holiday, in memory of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.
There will be services held across our region to mark the occasion.
So where and when can you pay your final respects to the late monarch.
A thanksgiving service will be held at the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, in conjunction with the Tamworth Ministers Fraternal on behalf of all local churches.
Anyone who wishes to attend the commemoration should simply be at the town hall in Fitzroy Street, Tamworth before the 10am start. There will be a light morning tea afterwards and an opportunity to sign the condolence book.
What: Memorial Service for Her Majesty The Queen
When: 10am
Where: Tamworth Memorial Town Hall
The Gunnedah Shire community is invited to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen at a memorial service on Thursday, September 22.
The service will begin at 10:45am in the Smithurst Theatre forecourt.
Community members are invited to bring floral tributes in commemoration of the Queen's passing.
Please bring flowers without plastic or paper wrappings. Community members could also make a donation to charity in lieu of flowers.
The service will conclude with one minute's silence at 11am.
What: Memorial Service for Her Majesty The Queen
When: 10.40am for a 10.45am start
Where: Smithurst Theatre forecourt, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah
Quirindi will host a Liverpool Plains memorial service to align with the National memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on September 22.
The memorial will mean locals have the chance to lay their own wreaths and chat over a cup of tea at Quirindi's Royal Theatre.
The event gets under way at 10:15am. There will be a minute's silence observed at 11am. A free morning tea will be served to those in attendance.
What: Memorial Service for Her Majesty The Queen
When: 10:15am
Where: Quirindi's Royal Theatre
The community is invited to a service of community reflection and thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II. During the service we will hear reflections on the Queen's life from members of the community and give thanks for her life and reign.
There will be an opportunity to offer tributes to the Queen should you wish. These may be in the form of floral arrangements, cards or other meaningful objects. Organisations and individuals are requested to arrange their own items of tribute as desired. Donations will be collected in support of Lifeline's work in the community.
In honour of the Queen's commitment to service, those attending from community organisations are invited to represent the groups in which they serve by dressing in uniform.
Morning tea will be hosted at the end of the service and those attending are encouraged to take a plate to share. Contact David on 6732 5558 for further details.
What: A service of community reflection and thanksgiving
When: 9.30am
Where: Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.