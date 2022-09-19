Tamworth ex-farmer Rodney Rohwer has been waiting for a lift to Sydney for six days.
The longtime homeless man has spent nearly the last week braving heavy rain and cold nights just outside Tamworth near the trucker's memorial on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
But on Monday the experienced hitchhiker was still propping up two signs reading "Sydney", waiting for a ride to the state's capital.
"Someone gave me an umbrella. So that'll be enough," he said.
In the 20 minutes while the Leader chatted with him last week, ours was the only car to stop.
Mr Rohwer said he has been living on the streets for more than 15 years, and regularly travels back and forth to and from Tamworth.
"So the Queen, they said on the news this morning, is going on her last journey, so I hope it's not an omen for me," he said.
He said he'd come out to Tamworth in about July or August on a "poor man's holiday" to feel the country air.
But the return back to Sydney has proven more difficult.
He's turned down a lift to Singleton and offers from motorists in vehicles too small to accommodate his luggage. He's not sure how long he'll have to wait.
"It's up to the gods to send me another van," he said.
He's been sustained by gifts from passing motorists, most recently a man from Wee Waa. The Leader also donated some bananas and milk.
"When you live like this for a substantial period of time, you comply with what's required," he said.
"Because you're actually, in some cases, you starve. People should try it. Two days without eating in your third day you start to get physically sick.
"Living like this you're living in a hostile environment."
According to state government data, there is a 10 year wait for some types of public housing dwelling in Tamworth.
Department of Communities and Justice data shows there were 452 people in the waiting list for a home in Tamworth at time of the latest count.
The latest street count found that homelessness had doubled in the in the New England North West in the last year.
An estimated 80 per cent of the homeless population in the region is made up of Indigenous Australians.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
