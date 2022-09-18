Rain couldn't deter the organisers of Tamworth Taste Festival.
About 40 stalls were packed with customers for most of the afternoon as a packed Bicentennial Park played host to the first Taste in the Park since the start of the pandemic.
After three years on hiatus, organiser Melanie Jenkins said they simply moved it slightly to avoid the boggy ground.
"It's so nice to have it back on and even after the rain, we just had to move it so it was not in the park," she said.
"It flows really nicely."
Organisers don't yet know exactly how many attended Sunday's event - the last of the Taste festival, but Ms Jenkins estimated the number in the thousands.
"The traders love it because they haven't done it for a few years," she said.
"People can just come out and enjoy the weather and the park and then see what Tamworth has to offer."
Stallholder Russell Sydenham from the Arc-en-Ciel trout farm told the Leader the Nundle business had been attending the event since its beginning more than a decade ago.
"I guess, we've looked at our business over the years and the proliferation of farmers markets, there's just too many, there's too many," he said.
"So we'd rather come to a dedicated food event like this...rather than spread ourselves too thin doing every single farmers market that's around."
Taste organiser Linda Bridges said the taste events are typically held earlier in the year, at April or so, and there are plans for the next one to be held in March.
The Taste Tamworth Festival kicked off on September 10, with the Sweet Street event in Fitzroy Plaza, and also featured a Laneway Pop-up bar on Friday night a high tea in the town hall, and more.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
