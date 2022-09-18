A squadron of Variety riders have set off from Tamworth, aiming to raise $100,000 for children's charity.
In the first ever event of its kind in the New England, some 30 riders set off from Fitzroy Plaza on Sunday morning in the first stage of a mission of mercy, the Variety Adventure Ride, 2022.
Motoring events manager, Vic Sheil, said the trip would take the group across the region, from Casino and Ballina before travelling all the way back to Tamworth, ending on Friday.
"They're having a great time, they're having a ball. It's all about having fun and raising money for kids, and right now these guys are having a lot of fun," he said.
READ MORE:
"They're still raising money as they're going.
"We've got a target of about $100,000, we think we should to raise by the end of the week."
The pack of motorcycles took off from Tamworth in the morning and made it all the way to Tenterfield by nighttime.
"It's a bit like a trail bike. It's not a road bike it's not a trail bike, in the middle. A bike that can travel down gravel roads, and is designed to go offroad. But it still has the fuel capacity to get you 300 or 400 kilometres whereas a trail bike won't do that," he said.
Mr Sheil said the group were extraordinarily diverse.
"There's really no such thing. There's millionaires among them, there's people who wouldn't have two dollars," he said.
"There's just a great cross section of the community. We've got a guy who rode across from Western Australia ... they've come from everywhere to have a try."
With the event being a first-off, most locals haven't heard of it yet, he said.
Mr Sheil said it was his third adventure bike ride - a new event held by the longstanding Variety group - but the first in the New England and North West.
Flooding rains complicated their journey, according to participants.
Nick Pope, from Bowral, in the Illawarra region, said organisers were forced to change the route after heavy rain in the last days.
"We've had to change the route a little bit because of some flooded creeks and stuff," he said.
"Some people might find it easy. It's sort of middle of the road in how hard it is. A beginner rider will get through no worries at all. If they were worried about that I'd say, have a go."
Mr Pope said it was his first adventure ride but he'd done five rounds of the Variety Bash, driving in a car.
He said it was the opportunity to help others - and have fun doing it - that kept bringing him back again and again.
"Get involved. Everyone's your mate here," he said.
"They're all friendly, everyone helps. If you break down they're there to help you, they won't leave you and you'll have a great time."
Variety has raised money to help children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs by funding programs, grants and scholarships and more across NSW and the ACT since running the first Variety Bash 46 years ago.
The New England will host yet another Variety event later this month.
The Postie Bike Dash will depart Armidale on October 30 and return on November 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.