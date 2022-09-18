The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Major flooding still impacting Gunnedah after Namoi River peaks; major flooding hitting Wee Waa | Update

Andrew Messenger
Breanna Chillingworth
By Andrew Messenger, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 18 2022 - 5:04am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters cause chaos across Tamworth as Gareth Gardner captured

UPDATE 2PM

THE NAMOI River is slowly starting to fall in Gunnedah after major flooding hit the town on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.