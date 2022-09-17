HOMES are surrounded by water in Gunnedah and emergency services are bracing for major flooding on Saturday afternoon.
The Namoi River has already broken its banks and inundated sporting fields in the town with more floodwater on the way.
The State Emergency Service (SES) said based on the predictions of the Bureau of Meteorology, the Namoi could hit the major flood level of 7.90m late on Saturday.
The Oxley Highway is closed between Carroll and Gunnedah and motorists are being turned around.
About six houses on Talibah Flat are surrounded by water but evacuations are not required, the SES said.
Authorities said low-lying properties in Chandos Street may be affected by the floodwater as the peak nears.
SES volunteers have spent the day door-knocking local properties to warn affected properties of the risks.
The SES said residents could access sandbags from the local Gunnedah unit.
The Namoi River reached 7.61m and was rising slowly at 2.00pm, the SES confirmed.
For local residents, the SES said the soccer fields at Talibah Park in Gunnedah are inundated and water would flow through the sports canteen..
Moderate flooding hit Tamworth on Friday afternoon after the Peel River peaked at 5.48m.
Floodwaters from the Peel River combined with the outflows from Keepit Dam and a flood peak from the Mooki River may cause major flooding at Gunnedah and Wee Waa, the BoM said.
The SES said minor flooding is likely along the Namoi River at Boggabri, Narrabri, Bugilbone and Goangra in the coming days.
Wee Waa is expected to be hit by major flooding late on Saturday night and into Sunday, the SES warned.
If you need the assistance of the NSW SES, please call us 132 500.
