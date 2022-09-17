Slow starts can often be the bane of a sporting team, particularly when the match in question is close.
That was not a concern for the Tamworth Pirates today, when they faced off against the Moree Bulls for the Central North Rugby Union reserve grade premiership and claimed a 31-22 win.
Although Tyson Waters got Pirates off to a dream start early in the game, Moree scored the next two tries thanks to Joe Ticehurst and James Bailey to go up 12-5.
A penalty goal further extended the Bulls' lead to 15-5 by half time, but it was soon after that a switch seemed to flick for Tamworth.
Whether it was a drop-off in Moree's play, a lift from Pirates, or a combination of both, Tamworth roared back into contention with four straight tries in the second half.
Anthony O'Connor, Lewyn Rapana, Sam Bowden, and Josevata Ranuve all crossed for tries as Pirates blitzed their way from a 10-point deficit to a 31-15 lead in just 10 minutes of play.
Errors began to accumulate for the Boars as they handed away some free kicks and erred in defence, and a more alert Pirates outfit took advantage quickly and without mercy.
The Bulls seemed to wake up in the last minutes of the game, and even scored a late try after the horn courtesy of Tim Houston.
However, there was little they could do to reverse the inevitable result of a Pirates win after that incredibly damaging 10-minute period.
Pirates captain, Tony O'Connor, said there was "no better feeling" after the win.
"That's what you work for all year, unbelievable feeling," he said.
Falling behind early was something Tamworth has been "so guilty" of in the past, O'Connor said, but the difference in the second half was their improved ball use.
"We got the early try but just lapsed towards the back end of the second half and just didn't seem to get any ball," he said.
"Each time we got the ball in the first half, we'd turn it over to them. We just wouldn't keep any ball, once we did we got on the front foot and capitalised well."
After losing to the Bulls three years ago in the final, it was particularly sweet for the Pirates to beat them in today's final.
"It's good to get one back," O'Connor said.
"It's been close all year with them, a win each and a draw. We knew it was tough coming in, so it was great to get the win today in the one that really matters."
