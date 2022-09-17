The Tamworth Pirates and Narrabri Blue Boars put on a grand final for the ages today in front of a vocal Gunnedah crowd.
The Blue Boars got proceedings underway with a try to Bella Cruickshank early, which was followed by another just before the first break.
However, Tamworth opened their account with a try to Shae Partridge after the horn to leave the score at 12-5 by quarter time.
The Pirates appeared to have found their feet at that point, as tries to Sophie Barr, Phoebe McLoughlin, and Tyanna Kerr spurred them to a 24-12 lead just after half time.
The match looked to be headed for a heavy win in favour of Tamworth, which it eventually was 31-24, but Narrabri refused to lie down and came roaring back into contention when April Smith displayed her fleetness of foot and broke several tackles to cross on the left wing.
She was followed by Martha Harvey, who ran 45 metres after breaking through with ball in hand to put the ball down under the crossbar.
The Blue Boars had drawn level at 24-all after they looked to be out of the game, and the crowd were right into the action as the game drew inexorably to a dramatic finish.
However, shortly after Harvey's try, Partridge decided to show off her footspeed with a breakaway score of her own - her second of the day.
It was converted, meaning the Blue Boars had less than five minutes to score a try of their own and convert it just to stay in the game.
An injury to Brooke McKinnon late, who was sent off after a head clash, seemed to take the wind out of Narrabri's sails, as they could not overcome the deficit and Tamworth claimed a seesawing 31-24 win.
