Tamworth Pirates women defeat Narrabri Blue Boars in grand final

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 17 2022 - 4:05am, first published 2:30am
The Tamworth Pirates fought back from an early deficit to claim the women's 10s premiership in Gunnedah against the Narrabri Blue Boars. Picture by Anna Falkenmire.

The Tamworth Pirates and Narrabri Blue Boars put on a grand final for the ages today in front of a vocal Gunnedah crowd.

