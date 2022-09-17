Teenagers are not known for living in the slow lane, and so it proved today during the Group 4 Under 18s grand final between Farrer-North Tamworth and the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
Also read:
The first try of Gunnedah's 28-20 win came courtesy of Bulldogs forward Billy Youman, which was converted by Zack Doring, before Farrer-North Tamworth's Jai Tanna replied in kind.
The score stood at 6-4 just 11 minutes in, before Farrer-North Tamworth forward Logan Spinks crossed on the right edge for a try, which was converted to give them the 10-6 lead.
If the spectators didn't already have whiplash from the constant changing of the lead, Max Turner then pulled off an intercept try to spring the Bulldogs back in front by just two points, 12-10.
Gunnedah number 20 Brad Fuller then scored the first back-to-back try for the Bulldogs to extend their lead to 18-10, which they carried into the half-time break.
This seemed to give the Bulldogs some momentum, as they added to their tally just minutes after the break with a try to Zac Doring, who then slotted the simple conversion and put his side up 24-10.
But Farrer-North Tamworth were not about to be shut out of the game, and three minutes later they got their own back through forward Will Milsom to get back to within eight points.
The Bulldogs were having none of a potential comeback from their opponents, however, and hooker Jock Ford shot out from dummy half about 10 metres away from the line to cross. The conversion was unsuccessful but Gunnedah's lead returned to over ten points.
Three were sent to the sin-bin as there was some friction between the two teams during the game. This made the going harder in the final minutes of a brutal contest, but that did not deter Farrer-Norths' Will Kelly from crossing out wide.
Farrer-Norths' much-needed conversion was unsuccessful and left them eight points down with three minutes left.
Despite some wholehearted attempts, there were no more scores as Gunnedah ran out 28-20 winners.
Bulldogs five-eighth and Player of the Final, Brad Fuller, said the win was "unbelievable".
"It's been a good year," Fuller said.
"It was [a] tough, non-stop [match]. It was very hard, physical."
The Coonabarabran import "wanted to go somewhere else for the year", and landed in Gunnedah at the start of 2022, only to star in the winning grand final side.
"I've loved every minute of it," Fuller said.
"They're just all good people, very nice, lovely people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.