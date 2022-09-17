The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Gunnedah Bulldogs wrest contentious under 18s grand final win against Farrer-North Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 17 2022 - 9:57am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gunnedah Bulldogs Under 18s came out on top against the Farrer-North Tamworth outfit in a hotly-contested final today. Picture by Mark Bode.

Teenagers are not known for living in the slow lane, and so it proved today during the Group 4 Under 18s grand final between Farrer-North Tamworth and the Gunnedah Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.