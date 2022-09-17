The Leader is all over Saturday's grand final action.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates from big match-ups.
That includes the Group 4 grand finals from Dungowan, starting with the league tag clash between the Bearettes and the Cowgirls at 10.15am, and concluding with the first-grade clash between the Cowboys and the Bears at 2.45pm.
We will also be at Gunnedah for the Central North rugby grand finals. That action kicks off with the Pirates-Blue Boars women's 10 encounter at 11.20an, and concludes with the Red Devils first-grade match-up against the Blue Boars at 3pm.
Match reports and galleries will be online today.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
