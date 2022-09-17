The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Rugby League: Dungowan Cowgirls secure dramatic grand final win at home against North Tamworth Bearettes

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 17 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowgirls get one over on the Bears after a dramatic and highly entertaining grand final at their home ground. Picture by Mark Bode.

The Group 4 Ladies League Tag grand final was a fast-paced and high-quality affair from the outset between the North Tamworth Bearettes took on the Dungowan Cowgirls in Dungowan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.