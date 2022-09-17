All you need to know about today's Central North grand finals

The first Central North premiers in three years will be decided at Gunnedah today.
It will be an historic occasion, being the first time the grand finals have been held in Gunnedah since 1970 and the first time ever at Gunnedah Rugby Park.
Back then the Red Devils' home ground was the Showground and the grand final was played at Kitchener Park.
The home side will be looking to break a 52-year premiership drought with their last title triumph that game in 1970.
The Leader will be there as all the drama unfolds. You can follow all the action through our live blog, and keep your eyes peeled to the website for match reports throughout the day.
In at least two of the three grades a new champion will be ushered in.
Pirates and Narrabri will start things off in the women's 10s at 11.20am.
Moree will then be looking to make it back-to-back second grade titles when they take on Pirates in a replay of the 2019 decider at 12.45pm.
The first grade clash between the Red Devils and Narrabri will then follow from 3pm.
Entry is $10, cash only at the gate.
First grade
GUNNEDAH: 1 Lachie McArthur, 2 Matt Hannay, 3 Kyle Newcombe, 4 Matt Roseby, 5 Tim McDermott, 6 Ray Spradbrow, 7 Sean Latham, 8 Will Burke, 9 Sam Crane, 10 Marcus Hayne, 11 Emori Waqavulagi, 12 Elijah Sufia, 13 Cam Mitchell, 14 Darrell Morrison, 15 James Perrett, 16 Tim Wilson, 17 Russell Johnston, 18 Roley Stinson, 19 Nimo Navatu, 20 Ron Hobden, 21 Jono Madden, 22 Zac Newcombe, 23 Junior Nasilivata
NARRABRI: 1. Sam Spanton 2. Will Turner 3. Will Ciesiolka, 4. Sam Knight 5. Daniel Kahl 6. Jack Maunder 7. Hamish Moore 8. Linton Grumley 9. Tom Nolan 10. Morgan Jones 11. Felix Johnson 12. Jacob Nichols 13. Will McDonnell (c) 14. Toby Knight 15. Jydon Hill 16. Mitch Crieghton 17. Tom Cameron 18. Hamish Nolan 19. Angus Turner 20. Toby Keys 21. Jake Packer 22. Nick Anderson 23. James Baker 24th man emergency Eben Botha
Second grade
MOREE: 1 Charlie Smith 2 Charlie Upton 3 Sylvester Joseph 4 Jacob Budd 5 Joe Ticehurst 6 Jacob Latham 7 William Burey 8. Angus Roberts 9 Anthony O'Donnell 10 James Bailey - C 11 James Bierhoff 12 Jake Cutcliffe 13 Brad Fernance 14 Tim Houston 15 Ben Legg
PIRATES: 1 Angus White, 2 Joseph Tufrey, 3 Tyson Waters, 4 Anthony O'Connor (c), 5 Dale Scott, 6 Hamish Mclaren, 7 Barton Leach, 8 Andrew Mepham, 9 Flynn Bowyer, 10 James Trappel, 11 Jye Paterson, 12 Shaquille Ervine, 13 Lewyn Rapana, 14 Sam Bowden, 15 Simon Trappel, 16 Brenton Long, 17 Ratu Vuibau, 18 Jioji Cakacaka, 19 Isaac Moxon, 20 Andrew Wynne, 21 Jackson Sharpe, 22 Samuel Collins, 23 Ryan Witherdin, 24 Joshua Dransfield, 25 Josevata Ranuve, 26 Harrison Tufrey, 27 Samuel Spence
Women's
PIRATES: 3 Molly Cullen, 9 Rosie Ferguson, 1 Erika Maslen, 7 Miah O'Sullivan, 5 Nicola Robinson, 14 Phoebe McLoughlin, 4 Tomi Gavin, 19 Liliana Reardon, 10 Jacinta Cooper, 12 Shae Partridge, 21 Leilani Tevaga, 6 Jillian Mooney, 8 Sophie Barr, 18 Tyanna Kerr, 11 Kathleen Ferguson.
NARRABRI: 1. Peta Cox (c) 6. Kate Brown 7. Carly Baxter 9. Martha Harvey 10. Toni Gale 11. Gerri Cruckshank 12. Natalia Smith 13. Anni Wenner 14. Bella Cruikshank 15. Brooke McKinnon 19. Zoe Tomlinson 21. Kiara Harvey 23. April Smith 24. Louisa Anderson 25. Shona McFarland
