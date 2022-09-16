A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to hospital after crashing his bike on Friday.
Emergency services rushed to Spring Ridge, between Premer and Quirindi, at lunchtime after reports a man had been injured in a crash.
Ambulance paramedics, police and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were deployed to Wilmotts Road at 12.30pm and found the injured man at the scene.
Paramedics treated a man in his 40s for various injuries after he told them he came off the bike.
He was assessed at the scene and transported to Quirindi hospital for emergency treatment.
The spokesperson said his condition was unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.
