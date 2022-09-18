CRAIG Hamilton wants to be part of the solution to the stigma surrounding mental health.
The former ABC presenter was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and severe depression more than 20 years ago.
He was unable to talk to anyone about his condition for years, which he said made it worse.
Ever since his recovery he has been advocating to break the stigma.
READ MORE:
Billabong Clubhouse has organised an event to show mental health doesn't prejudice anyone, operations supervisor Jeff Faint said.
"It can happen to anyone and therefore, it gives them hope that they can cope as well," he said.
It was a huge shock for Mr Hamilton when he became severely depressed at 37.
"I think of people in the community and men particularly where we don't ever think it'll be us," he said.
"It'll always be someone else or someone else's family.
"I got very depressed, I was suicidal before I even got any help."
In 2005 he wrote Broken Open about his experience.
Mr Hamilton will be sharing his story of mental illness and recovery and tools and strategies for better mental health for free at Tamworth Community Centre on Wednesday September 21 at 6pm.
He will also be offering signings of Broken Open and his 2012 book A Better Life.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.