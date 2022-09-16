Tamworth residents will be able to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth ll at a special commemoration being organised by Tamworth Regional Council to be held on the National Day of Mourning.
A thanksgiving service will be held at the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall, in conjunction with the Tamworth Ministers Fraternal on behalf of all local churches.
"I know there are many local people who are wanting to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I am pleased Council is able to work with Pastor James Ardill of Tamworth Ministers Fraternal to give thanks for her lifetime of service," mayor Russell Webb said.
"Her Majesty was not only a steadfast, majestic and elegant monarch for several generations, but she was also a wonderful human being."
Residents will also be able to sign a condolence book, which will be made available at the service.
"We are thankful for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her devoted service to all the people of the Commonwealth and to the wider world," Pastor Ardill said.
"She was a lady of unparalleled dignity and humility and there are many members of the community who want to be able to honour her service."
The service at the Town Hall will get under way from 10am on Thursday September 22.
Anyone and everyone is invited to attend.
Afterwards there will be a light morning tea.
