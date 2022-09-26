Dabblers in the arts will get the opportunity to learn from the best with Arts North West bringing prominent artists to the community in Manilla at the end of the month.
The Manilla Arts Taster day will see artists, including Joanne Stead and Tanya Hartigan, who are also showcasing their regional futures project.
According to executive director of Arts North West Lauren Mackley, they want to observe people's connection with the crafts.
Read also:
"They're going to be having a little bit of a play around with paper mache and weaving to see how people respond in that space," she said.
"That's a really important project to see extended."
It's also a bit of an event for Ms Mackley, who has a special connection with the community.
"I'm also also from Manilla, so I know that they have a really beautiful creative community," she said.
"So it is just about linking those creatives with the community champions, who can help facilitate opportunities."
Artist Joanne Stead, said an important part of the project is looking at sustainability and they want to see how people respond to the materials they're using.
"I've been challenging myself to use more sustainable materials because of a concern about climate change," she said.
"So I want to talk to people about what we're doing in terms of developing our practice to use more sustainable materials."
Some of the materials they're using are so simple it's a bit like a step back in time for Ms Stead.
"So paper mache is something I've not been familiar with for a long time.
"But that's one of the art forms that Tanya and I are experimenting with at the moment for our sustainable art piece."
But if paper mache doesn't stick, Ms Mackley said they've got plenty of other things to get stuck into.
She said they want to make sure there's enough available to pique people's interest in the arts and expand the community.
"It's a jam-packed day with lots and lots of arts practices for everyone to come and have a sample," she said.
"We've got everything from eco-dyeing to paper mache, lino stamps, we've got collaborative painting.
"We've also got blind contour drawing, weaving, and we've also been lucky enough to get some live music and dancing on the day."
Music will include Manilla's very own Thunder Cats band, Sharon Jones and Hillary Morton and the dancing will come from Manilla's Rising Stars group.
Ideally, Ms Mackley said they really just want to make it fun to connect people and their art in a hands-on way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.