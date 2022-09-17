VENDORS are getting prepped to cook up a storm for visitors to Taste in the Park, despite potentially soggy conditions due to recent flooding.
There have been some wet weather adjustments with food trucks and stalls now utilising the White Street carpark and drier grassed areas of the park, a spokesman for council said.
A $2 entry fee permits access to more than 40 stalls offering a range of food, fresh produce, beverages, wine and beer options from across the region and beyond.
The Workshop Kitchen will be serving a couple of favourites, general manager Daine Cooper said.
Thai beef salad, pork belly salad and smoked brisket dish with chunky chips and chipotle coleslaw are all on the menu.
It's the kitchen's first time back at Taste in the Park in five years.
"We decided it would be nice to go down and jump in the park, and be involved with the public and serve dishes from a restaurant down there for anyone who's coming through the gates on the weekend," he said.
He said the weather can't compete with the good suppliers.
"There's enough draw cards down there to bring people out I think, rain, hail or shine," he said.
Owner of The School Bus Diner Vincent Tusa plans to bring something new this year - traditional Roman style carbonara.
"We're not doing the creamy Australian, we're doing the classic, because the carbonara's quite popular in Tamworth, and I think they should have the opportunity to try something which is classical," he said.
Renae Porter, owner of Get Pickled, said the newer range which has proven popular at markets and festivals will be on offer - the loaded cookies filled with m&ms, marshmallow, Turkish delight, caramilk and more.
"It's about supporting the locals as well and getting your product out there to local people because there's a lot of people in the area that are coming in," she said.
"We like to support anything local, regardless of how big or small it is."
Taste in the Park will be held in Bicentennial Park between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, September 18.
