The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Brianna Trickett's hectic schedule includes Saturday's league tag grand final

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brianna Trickett and her son, Huxley, live on an Oxley Vale dairy farm. Picture by Mark Bode

Brianna Trickett radiated a calmness amid the madness that is her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.