Brianna Trickett radiated a calmness amid the madness that is her life.
Nursing 19-month-old Huxley, at their Oxley Vale dairy farm, the sky grey but not her disposition, Trickett touched on the great responsibilities she oversees.
Of course, none are greater than Huxley and his six-year-old brother, Braxton - while the dairy farm she runs with her fiance, Mitchell Brown, and his parents, Wes and Julie, is her family's financial lifeline.
They bought the farm in 2017, at the start of the great drought.
"It was very hard times, but we've come through the other side," Trickett said.
Next month, a marquee will be erected on the lush property for Trickett's wedding.
But before that happens, she has another great responsibility to take care of.
At Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday, she will oversee the Cowgirls' grand final showdown against the Bearettes as the home side chases their debut title in the premier competition.
"So, between being a mum, working on the dairy [farm], coaching the footy team and organising the wedding, it's been pretty busy," said Trickett, who is a Cowgirls foundation player and a 100-gamer for the club.
She said North Tamworth were a "great side, always the benchmark".
"Coming in from fourth, we've done it the hard way," the veteran player said of the Cowgirls reaching the finale after finishing the regular season in fourth place.
Dungowan's first-grade and under-18 sides have also made the grand final.
Trickett said:
Good luck to all three of our grades. It's a huge achievement.
Busy Brianna was not born to be a dairy farmer; she relocated to New England from the Central Coast in 2007 when her mother, Nicole, landed a teaching job at Carinya Christian School.
Trickett's father, John, was a Cowboys committee member. "Now he's on babysitting duty while I play," she said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
