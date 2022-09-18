The Northern Daily Leader
Quirindi will host a Liverpool Plains memorial service to align with the National memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on September 22

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
September 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo supplied, Liverpool Plains Shire Council

Both royalists and republicans alike will be welcome at a special memorial service for Queen Elizabeth ll in Quirindi, on Thursday September 22.

