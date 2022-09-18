Both royalists and republicans alike will be welcome at a special memorial service for Queen Elizabeth ll in Quirindi, on Thursday September 22.
Liverpool Shire Council Mayor Doug Hawkins said by and large people in the Liverpool plains understand the significance of Queen Elizabeth II.
"The Liverpool Plains had a fairly good relationship with the royals ... mainly with Prince Philip coming there to play polo," he said.
"Virtually everyone I spoke to in the area are pretty well royalists.
"I think even most republicans at the moment respect the previous queen."
The memorial will mean locals have the chance to lay their own wreaths and chat over a cup of tea at Quirindi's Royal Theatre.
"There's a smoko available, tea and coffee available while they mill about. And then I think 10:30am they can lay wreath," Cr Hawkins said.
Residents will then be able to share a minute's silence with the nation and and watch the national broadcast.
Although there might be those in the community who are skeptical of the monarchy's place in Australia, Mr Hawkins said Queen Elizabeth II has had an impact in many of their lives.
"It might vary from area to are, but I think there is a mutual respect for the work that she's done," he said.
"I mean it's been a long time, it's been 70-odd years.
"I think people generally respect that even though we might be old enough and big enough now to stand on our own two feet."
As for the new man on the throne, King Charles III, Cr Hawkins said there are some mixed feelings, but that people in the Liverpool Plains will give him a chance.
"I mean that feeling's mixed, but I think people are just going to watch with caution, just see how he goes and give him time," he said.
Despite the continuing respect for the monarchy in the area, Cr Hawkins said he expects there will be a reckoning not too far into the future.
"I don't know how long Australia would be a part of it [the Commonwealth]," he said.
"But I expect it wouldn't be very long before Australia goes down the path of Independence."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
