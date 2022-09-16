Moree Plains Shire Council has ended the contract of its general manager.
Lester Rodgers had been with Council for more than 30 years, including the last seven as General Manager and prior to that as Director of Planning and Development.
Council issued a statement on Friday following its Ordinary Council Meeting, which said it had decided to end Mr Rodgers' contract, effective immediately.
"Mr Rodgers has had a long and dedicated career with Council, and we thank him for his commitment and contribution over that time," Mayor Mark Johnson said in the statement.
"Council has not taken this decision lightly and we wish Mr Rodgers all the best for the future."
Mr Rodgers was hired in 2015 after longtime general manager David Aber retired.
"It's been a privilege to serve the community in excess of 30 years," Mr Rodgers said on Friday.
"I thank the council and wish them well in the future to continue to capitalise on all the foundation work that has been done," he said.
Mr Rodgers has been on extended leave dealing with health issues and will now focus on his wellness.
He said is "enormously proud" of everything that has been achieved during his time in local government, from within the planning and development division or directorate of council, and more recently his time as GM.
"There are a few things I'll look back on with great pride," Mr Rodgers said.
Guiding council through the 'NSW Government inquiry into Local Government' and being found to be 'fit for the future' was one highlight.
Another was successfully lobbying for an additional $15 million funding to seal the road to Mungindi.
And most recently, Moree being awarded the special activation precinct.
"There are so many wonderful things. It really has been a privilege," he said.
The statement also reiterated support for current General Manager Nick Tobin and the senior management team.
"We're looking forward to continuing to work together to deliver improved services and infrastructure for the Moree Plains Shire community," Mayor Johnson said.
