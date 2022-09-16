The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU grand finals: Miah O'Sullivan set to line up for first grand final with Pirates

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miah O'Sullivan has had a big role to play in Pirates making their third straight grand final both on and off the field. Picture by Samantha Newsam

For Miah O'Sullivan preparing for Saturday's Central North women's grand final against Narrabri hasn't just been about her own game and

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.