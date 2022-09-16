For Miah O'Sullivan preparing for Saturday's Central North women's grand final against Narrabri hasn't just been about her own game and
As Pirates' co-coach the last two weeks have also been about working out game plans and training drills, and all the other things that go with the role.
It has been "very different" she said, particularly at training having to switch from player to coach mode, although coaching partner Anthony Barbara usually takes the reins in leading the sessions and she chimes in when needed.
But there are times when she does have to jump from doing her own training to setting drills up.
"But I think it makes you have an appreciation for all the time and effort that does go into coaching behind the scenes to get a team prepped for finals," O'Sullivan said.
One of Pirates' foundation members, Saturday's match-up with Narrabri will be her first grand final with them. She missed the 2019 decider, which they went down to Gunnedah in, due to Uni 7s series commitments and in 2020, was living up in Queensland.
"Very excited," she said.
"Obviously we've had a relatively strong season so we're really excited to hopefully finish the right way."
"I think that we're in good position, but then again you never know what happens on grand final day. It's more about who turns up to play. So hopefully everyone's switched on and we can get the job done."
Advancing straight through from the major semi-final, O'Sullivan said the last two weeks has really been about making sure that their sessions are crisp and they're executing everything "whether it be as simple as ball skill to executing plays".
Quality over quantity, as they say.
"That's been our motto kind of the last few weeks, even leading into finals. It was just turn up, put in and the rest will take care of itself," she said.
She said the feeling at the moment is a mix of excitement, nerves and adrenaline.
"Everyone's keen to play but until that first whistle blows and we kick or receive the ball, I don't think it will really sink in until that point," she said.
"Obviously we're looking forward to the challenge, but you don't really know what to expect until you're in the moment."
The Blue Boars were their stiffest opposition through the regular season and O'Sullivan is expecting a tough contest.
"Narrabri have always been incredibly tough and they've got some experience and some great ability just likely we do," she said.
"I think they'll be a really tough competition."
The women's final will kick off the days proceedings at Gunnedah Rugby Park at 11.20am.
