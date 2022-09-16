At the conclusion of the match between the Kootingal Kougars women and North Companions Black last weekend, Pat Warren had just one word to describe his team: "Spent".
The Northies women's coach saw that his team gave everything they had to upset the third-ranked team in their minor semi-final, and managed to get the job done 3-1.
"We gave it all last week," Warren told the Leader in an email.
"Kootingal have been very consistent this year finishing third. [It was a] great result for them, big assignment for us to get through, but the ladies got there in the end."
Companions' reward for battling through is a preliminary final clash today against Tamworth FC, who lost the major semi-final against OVA, 3-0.
Against the Mushies women, Warren expects "a tough backline and well-constructed attack", but he believes that the size of the Scully Park field will suit his players.
"Everyone is looking forward to this facility," he said.
"They really seem to step up on a big field, and you need to use it wisely."
Northies entered the finals series in fourth place with eight victories and six defeats for the season.
While their win-loss tally was relatively close, Companions' goal differential was 48, just two behind the second-placed Tamworth FC.
This scoring prowess has been key to their victories this year, and Warren acknowledged Taleisha Bartlett's haul of 24 goals in the regular season as a key factor in their success.
"Taleisha is a very important part of our team and has been since joining a couple of years ago," he said.
"She absolutely loves playing and cracking a great goal seems to be a passion."
After their gruelling semi-final, Warren said the biggest lesson for him and the players was the need to "construct a plan and communicate well to your players".
To that end, he expects Michelle Chausen to play a key role in the backline to "keep [them] organised [and] keep the talk up."
